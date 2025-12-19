21 Savage is continuing to play peace maker this week. After calling out several rappers on his Twitter to end their beef, he's been orchestrating FaceTime calls to clear the air and heal Atlanta. His most recent one was with himself and Future after they actually got into a mini spat on Twitter.

Now, we have to come find out that he just put one together between Offset and Quavo. DJ Akademiks caught wind of the linkup thanks to 21's Instagram Story screenshot of the call. Overall, it's got a lot of fans, especially of Migos thrilled to see them conversing face to face.

"Streets need a quavo and offset album," one fan writes in Ak's comments section. Part of that response comes from 21's caption over the image. "Album otw @quavohuncho @1princeink." The latter is a fellow ATL rapper who's also on the FaceTime.

Other fans are just happy to see them choosing love over violence. "I’m not mad at it... I pray that all of our black men learn how to make amends too many of them dying, we need yall."

Do Offset & Quavo Have Beef?

Since Takeoff's death in November 2022, there were some reports that things got tense between Quavo and Offset. It was even rumored that they were at odds over 'Set dating Saweetie, a past fling of Quavo's. But even with that, it's never been outright confirmed that they didn't mess with one another anymore.

In fact, earlier this year, Offset said that his ex-collaborator talk often. In August he told 7pm in Brooklyn, "Me and Quavo talk every other week. It be the Internet trying to do some old sh*t, but with us, it ain’t about that. Like, we holla at each other. That’s family at the end of the day, man. You’re gonna bump heads with your family sometime. End of the day, a n**** ain’t finna play with him, or a n**** ain’t finna play with me and he gon’ play about it."

But though this is the case, 21 Savage wants to see them get back in the booth like so many of us do.