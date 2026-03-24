Takeoff’s Accused Murderer Taps J Prince’s Former Attorneys Ahead Of Trial

BY Caroline Fisher
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Takeoff Accused Murderer J Prince
performs onstage during the Daytime Village Presented by Capital One at the 2017 HeartRadio Music Festival at the Las Vegas Village on September 23, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
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Patrick "DJ Pat" Clark is accused of "knowingly discharging a firearm at and in the direction of” Takeoff back in 2022.

It's been over three years since Takeoff was fatally shot outside of a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. A few weeks after the Migos member's tragic death, a man named Patrick "DJ Pat" Clark was arrested. Prosecutors believe Clark “unlawfully, intentionally and knowingly commit the felony offense of deadly conduct by knowingly discharging a firearm at and in the direction of” the late artist.

"The defendant was captured on video shooting in the direction of the complainant with a gun in one hand, wine bottle in another hand. Video also shows the defendant leave the bottle at the scene," a detective stated shortly after the arrest. "Prints from wine bottle, phone records, and a vehicle helped in ID'ing the defendant as the shooter in this murder case."

Clark is now awaiting his trial, which is currently scheduled to begin in November of this year. Per No Jumper, he recently recruited some new attorneys to prepare. The attorneys in question are Kent Schaffer, Anthony Osso, and Dan Cogdell. Schaffer previously represented Rap-A-Lot Records boss J Prince. Reportedly, Osso has also been a part of his legal team in the past.

Read More: Takeoff's Murder Suspect Enlists High-Profile Lawyers Ahead Of Trial

Quavo & Takeoff Movie

Clark has pleaded not guilty to the 2022 murder and is currently out on a $1 million bond.

News of these latest additions to his legal team comes just a few days after a release date for the upcoming film Takeover was finally announced. The film features appearances from both Takeoff and his former groupmate Quavo. It's scheduled to hit theaters on May 8, 2026. Other cast members include Billy Zane, Lamonica Garrett, Serayah, Martin Sensmeier, and more.

The film pays homage to Atlanta car culture and centers around an ex-street racing icon named Guy Miller, who goes back to his roots after his brother's passing. Miller is played by Quavo. He's also acted in shows and movies like AtlantaNarcos: MexicoSavage SalvationCash Out, and more. 

Read More: Quavo & Takeoff's Street Racing Movie Finally Gets A Release Date

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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