Quavo & Takeoff's Street Racing Movie Finally Gets A Release Date

BY Zachary Horvath
Quavo &amp; Takeoff Listening Party
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 06: Takeoff and Quavo attend Listening Party on October 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Quavo and Takeoff are going to be on screen together one last time later this spring as the makers of "Takeover" have exciting news.

Quavo has flashed his talents outside of music, particularly in the acting realm. He's made appearances in TV shows and films such as AtlantaNarcos: Mexico, Savage Salvation, Cash Out and more. But never has he been in more of a lead role.

Well, that is officially changing as Takeover, a movie that pays homage to Atlanta's car culture, is coming very soon. Quavo and Titanic star Billy Zane lead a cast that also stars Lamonica Garrett, Serayah and Martin Sensmeier.

Per Kurrco, the film will be hitting theaters nationwide on May 8, meaning its roughly two months away. Per Collider, the former Migos rapper plays Quavo stars as Guy Miller, an ex-street racing icon.

However, he served time in jail and making things more difficult is the fact that he must be a parent to his brother's kids. They were orphaned after their father was sadly killed in a robbery.

However, because street racing is all he knows, that's what he decides to do to take care of these children. But this transition back into this world isn't easy as Zane's character, Gamal Akopyan, wants to use his Quavo's character's skills to pull off heists.

He uses "takeovers" (people who illegally block off roadways for street racing) so he can execute his crimes.

Is Quavo Dropping An Album In 2026?

Quavo is now in a tough spot as he must navigate all of this without making things worse for himself and his new family. The trailer was shared just hours ago to the Atlanta superstar's YouTube channel and the visuals feel comic book-esque.

If you have seen the Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse films, you'll recognize the art style instantly. It looks colorful and should keep moviegoers on the edge of their seats.

Kurrco also says that this movie is going to feature the last on-screen appearance from Takeoff, so that should be an emotional moment for rap fans.

While this is all incredibly exciting, especially since this film has been in production for quite some time, it's not all Quavo has in store.

In January, the "T-Shirt" rapper told his fans that his next solo album is done and that more announcements were on the way. We are unsure if this trailer was one of those items, but hopefully there are others like singles and etc.

It appears that him and Pharrell Williams recorded a hefty amount of material for it as Quavo was in Paris when he revealed this news. That just so happens to be where the Louis Vuitton headquarters is, where P has been spending a lot of time.

