takeover
- Pop CultureQuavo To Star Alongside Billy Zane In Atlanta Street Racing Thriller "Takeover"Quavo is working alongside some of Hollywood's best in his latest acting role. By hnhh
- Original ContentNas & JAY-Z's Second Round: Was It Better Than The First?In one of hip-hop's most legendary battles -- that of JAY-Z and Nas -- the incredible second round goes underappreciated all too often. By Mitch Findlay
- Hip-Hop HistoryNas Says He's "Honored" To Have Jay-Z Feud As Part Of His LegacyNas reflects on the legacy of his feud with Jay-Z. By Aron A.
- Hip-Hop HistoryJay-Z Accepted L In "Takeover" Vs. "Ether" Feud With Nas, Lenny S ClaimsJay-Z handled the L with grace, apparently. By Aron A.
- MusicTiwa Savage Joins WizKid & Davido In Scoring "Global Record Deals" Outside NigeriaTiwa Savage's deal calls for distribution in over 60 countries, a far cry from her humble beginnings as Mary J Blige and George Michael's backup vocalist.By Devin Ch
- MusicNas Reflects On His Duet With Jay-Z At Webster Hall: "Last Night Was Epic"Nas and Jay-Z went above and beyond reconciliation at "B Sides 2." By Devin Ch
- MusicJay-Z & Prodigy Nearly Appeared On M.O.P's "Ante Up" Remix During Beef"You don’t bring your little beef or little war into my house."By Aron A.
- MusicTory Lanez Shades J. Cole & Pusha-T, Declares Himself "Best Rapper Alive"Tory Lanez declares himself the Best Rapper Alive within hours of J. Cole's new single dropping.By Devin Ch
- MusicNetflix Dominates With 112 Emmy Noms, HBO Contemplates More Digital ContentA shift towards "quantity" could weigh negatively on HBO's brand.By Devin Ch
- MusicTIDAL Partners With Sprint For Massive Ticket Giveaway For Nicki Minaj, Future, & MoreTIDAL is working with Sprint to give you an opportunity to enjoy your favorite artists for free!By HNHH Staff
- Original ContentTakeover Vs. Ether: Revisiting The Jay-Z & Nas BeefRevisiting the most thrilling rap battle of all time. By Luke Hinz
- MusicLil Wayne Promises A "Mula Summer" Starting With Drake's "Scorpion"Mack Maine teases a Young Money takeover this summer.By Alex Zidel
- MusicFuture Hints At “Summer 18” TakeoverIt looks like Future is prepping some new music for the Summer.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicNicki Minaj On Thursday’s Return: “I Never Left. I Was Counting Up Big Bags”"I’m letting y’all know I’m bout to takeover this Thursday," - Nicki Minaj.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicRich The Kid Blesses Ed Sheeran With His PresenceRich the Kid meets Ed Sheeran; eats off the same plate as Englishman.By Devin Ch
- TV50 Cent Gets Ready For His BET Takeover, Talks "Getting Rid" Of Shows50 Cent has big things in the works.By Matt F
- MusicIce Cube Is Over The Kendrick Lamar & Tupac ComparisonsIce Cube thinks we should let those artists be individuals.By Matt F
- NewsBreak's Over (Remy Ma Diss) (Snippet)Foxy Brown shares a 77-second snippet from her ruthless Remy Ma diss "Break's Over."By Danny Schwartz
- Original Content#TBT: The Best Kanye West Beats From 2001-2005Revisiting Kanye West's early collaborations with Jay Z, Ludacris, The Game, & others.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsCharles Hamilton Freestyles On Sway In the MorningCharles Hamilton goes in over Jay Z's "Takeover" on Sway In The Morning.By Patrick Lyons