Quavo Shocks Fans By Announcing New Album Recorded With Pharrell

Pharrell has produced a couple of tracks for Quavo throughout his career, including "Stir Fry" for the Migos and "Go All The Way" off the former member's 2018 solo album. But it seems like for the Atlanta rapper's next solo effort, Skateboard P will actually play a very significant role.

In a clip caught by Kurrco on Twitter, the former Migo told Parisian paparazzi outside of a club that his next LP is coming soon, and that the Neptunes producer is on board as well. However, it's unclear to what capacity this is true, but we can't wait to find out hopefully soon. "It's on the way, we dropping. Me and Pharrell. Everything we did, everything we recorded, we recorded the whole album in Paris. We recorded at Louis V headquarters," he remarked, referring to the fashion mogul's creative direction of Louis Vuitton.

While the "Spider Or Jeffery" spitter didn't indicate a release date or anything like that, it seems like next year will be big for him. Young Thug recently hinted that he wants to go on tour with Quavo soon, which should be a pretty exciting affair.

Quavo & Pharrell

Elsewhere, there are other projects and collaborations to look forward to. For example, Quavo might reunite with his Migos partner – or at least, Offset didn't dismiss the possibility of a joint LP to honor their fallen partner Takeoff.

"It’s possible," he told Ebro Darden. "No conversations about that, though, but it’s possible. First, we’re just checking in with each other and see each other’s worlds: ‘You good?'"

Other reflections on Quavo and Offset's bond have fans feeling quite nostalgic these days. The latter just dropped his own solo studio effort KIARI, so we'll see whether or not the former follows up quick. But with Pharrell Williams helping out, maybe this will take longer to cook up.