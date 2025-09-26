Young Thug & Quavo Reunite On New "UY SCUTI" Track "Spider Or Jeffery"

This surprise addition to the new album "UY SCUTI" adds Quavo as one of Young Thug's late features for the LP.

Young Thug ran into a few issues with the release of his new album UY SCUTI, namely the omission of Rod Wave despite a planned feature on the track "Blaming Jesus." Despite these hiccups, he seems committed to updating the tracklist, including the addition of a new song with Quavo, "Spider Or Jeffery," just a few hours after the LP's original release.

For those unaware, this follows Thugger's leaked jail call that seemed to speak negatively about the Migos' financial situation and his message to Huncho affirming their friendship. It seems like everything panned out regarding these drama speculations, which is very heartening to hear.

Although this is a collaboration, the YSL MC takes over much of this trap-drum-led guitar soother, engaging in the sporadic and fluttery flows we've come to expect from him, albeit with a little less zaniness than before. The former Migo does a solid job of matching the record melodically and creating vocal contrast with Thug.

While it's not something out of this world for either artist, it certainly comes off as more grounded and clean than some other UY SCUTI moments. For better or worse, there's a lot of variety on the tracklist for those who admire or express skepticism about Spider's – or Jeffery's – artistic versatility.

We will see if any further changes make this new album different in the days and weeks to come. In the meantime, it gave listeners a lot of food for thought and debate, whether thematically, sonically, or regarding context.

Young Thug & Quavo – "Spider Or Jeffery"

Quotable Lyrics
We travel to toast,
We travel the globe four times, then run out of clothes,
We trapped out the bowl,
You p***y, we breaking down loads,
Got money, we don't need no more,
Got M's in your bank when you don't break the code

