Today, Young Thug finally unleashed his highly anticipated fourth studio album, UY Scuti. The project boasts features from the likes of Future, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Sexyy Red, Lil Baby, and more. He even teamed up with YFN Lucci for “Whaddup Jesus,” indicating that their years-long beef has been squashed for good.
One featureless track has managed to capture fans attention, however, "Sad Slime." It features emotional bars about betrayal and being snitched on. "I seen my brother turn rat in my face / I been cryin' all day," he raps in the chorus. "Tryna pick a n***a up, tryna put a n***a down / I been goin’ through it bad, but I try not to frown / I seen a gangster turn rat, they turned him to a pack / Interrogation room junkie, n***a gon’ crack," he continues in the first verse.
Unsurprisingly, the lyrics have earned mixed reactions from listeners. Most agree that Young Thug could be referring to Gunna, who's faced rampant snitching rumors for years.
Young Thug UY Scuti
Some social media users are also pointing to Young Thug's own snitching allegations, which were ignited late last month when an alleged conversation between him and detectives during his RICO trial leaked online. It led many to accuse him of snitching on Peewee Roscoe, who he allegedly mentioned during the conversation.
"So funny how the biggest rat in ATL is rapping about rats," one X user claims. "This rat still talking bout rats," another writes.
Young Thug took to X shortly after the leak to set the record straight. “They didn’t play my interrogation video in court cause I helped my brada #Ratwhere?” he tweeted. Peewee Roscoe even came to Young Thug's defense amid the scandal, making it clear that he doesn't believe he did anything wrong.
“Jeff clean as Listerine, man. Clean as ivory soap, ya feel me? I done the time. I did that. That’s what you do. When you go into the interrogation room, that’s what you do,” he explained in a clip. "He did what a real street n***a [was supposed to do].”