YFN Lucci Reveals Why He & Young Thug Finally Squashed Beef

Young Thug is also featured on his former foe's new album, Already Legend. During a recent interview with Fly Guy DC on SiriusXM, Lucci discussed the collaborations, revealing what their goal was.

“First off, we been through a lot,” he said. “Everybody lost people; we lost people. Most important sh*t, we lost our time. We had to be away from our family. So, coming home, it’s like, damn, what the hell can a n***a do to bro? We gone’ keep doing that sh*t and end up back in jail or one of our homies dead or one of us dead? Or we gone’ fix this sh*t and make this sh*t look good for the A?”

Young Thug UY Scuti

“F*ck it, let’s do one," he continued. "Some people are going to be mad, some people are going to be happy. But who cares? We got to goddamn deal with the outcome of this sh*t.”

Young Thug's reconciliation with YFN Lucci is far from all fans are talking about following the big release, however. The YSL founder also takes some direct shots at his ex-friend and collaborator Gunna on "Dreams Rarely Do Come True."