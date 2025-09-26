YFN Lucci Reveals Why He & Young Thug Finally Squashed Beef

BY Caroline Fisher 773 Views
YFN Lucci Young Thug Squashed Beef Hip Hop News
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 25: Rapper YFN Lucci speaks during Pandora Playback With YFN Lucci at SiriusXM Studios on September 25, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Young Thug and YFN Lucci teamed up for collaborations on each of their new albums, "Already Legend" and "UY Scuti."

Today, Young Thug dropped off his new album UY Scuti, which is jam-packed with high-profile features. Future, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Sexyy RedLil Baby, and more make appearances. The Atlanta rapper even recruited YFN Lucci for the track “Whaddup Jesus,” marking an official end to their years-long feud.

Young Thug is also featured on his former foe's new album, Already Legend. During a recent interview with Fly Guy DC on SiriusXM, Lucci discussed the collaborations, revealing what their goal was.

“First off, we been through a lot,” he said. “Everybody lost people; we lost people. Most important sh*t, we lost our time. We had to be away from our family. So, coming home, it’s like, damn, what the hell can a n***a do to bro? We gone’ keep doing that sh*t and end up back in jail or one of our homies dead or one of us dead? Or we gone’ fix this sh*t and make this sh*t look good for the A?”

Young Thug UY Scuti

“F*ck it, let’s do one," he continued. "Some people are going to be mad, some people are going to be happy. But who cares? We got to goddamn deal with the outcome of this sh*t.”

Young Thug's reconciliation with YFN Lucci is far from all fans are talking about following the big release, however. The YSL founder also takes some direct shots at his ex-friend and collaborator Gunna on "Dreams Rarely Do Come True."

"Why would I cry over a b*tch I gave to Gunna police a**?" he asks. Young Thug raps about getting snitched on in "Sad Slime" too, along with other forms of betrayal. "I seen my brother turn rat in my face / I been cryin' all day," he admits. Of course, this has led some social media users to point to his own snitching allegations, which were ignited last month thanks to his leaked conversations with police.

