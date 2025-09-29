Young Thug & YFN Lucci Link Up At A Nightclub After Squashing Beef

The hatchet burial of Young Thug and YFN Lucci has been controversial and divisive, but at least they won't have any future issues for now.

Young Thug and YFN Lucci used to be at odds in Atlanta hip-hop, but their recent individual RICO cases and stints in prison have made them bury the hatchet. The former appeared on the track "STILL WAITING." on the latter's new album ALREADY LEGEND., whereas the latter appeared on the song "Whaddup Jesus" off of the former's new album UY SCUTI, which came out the same day.

Not only that, but social media floated around a clip of both rappers meeting up at a nightclub, although it's unclear where exactly this is. Young Thug recently performed in Atlanta, but that seems unlikely. Nevertheless, THUGGERDAILY shared a clip on Twitter of both men dapping each other up and exchanging words in the club while Lucci's "PIECES ON MY NECK." track played in the background.

While many fans found this hatchet burial heartening, others reflected on the controversial decision by bringing up how these MCs' rift allegedly led to bloodshed. They represent the section of rap fans that think that context shouldn't make a reconciliation possible, beneficial, or respectful in the public eye. Still, there are a lot of other perspectives and considerations here, so come to your own conclusion.

Young Thug YFN Lucci Beef

Elsewhere, YFN Lucci explained why they squashed this beef during a SiriusXm interview with Fly Guy DC. "First off, we been through a lot," he explained. "Everybody lost people; we lost people. Most important sh*t, we lost our time. We had to be away from our family. So, coming home, it’s like, damn, what the hell can a n***a do to bro? We gone’ keep doing that sh*t and end up back in jail or one of our homies dead or one of us dead? Or we gone’ fix this sh*t and make this sh*t look good for the A?

"F*ck it, let’s do one," Lucci continued. "Some people are going to be mad, some people are going to be happy. But who cares? We got to goddamn deal with the outcome of this sh*t." The criticisms came quick, but it seems like both men are committed to better days and solidarity.

