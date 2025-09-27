Young Thug and YFN Lucci share a long history together as two Atlanta rappers, but most of that time was spent in a very negative context. Their feud persisted for years, but their respective RICO cases have changed their outlook. Now, they chose to join forces and combat hip-hop division by squashing their beef and collaborating together for the first time.

The new song "STILL WAITING." off of Lucci's new album ALREADY LEGEND. is the first collaboration they have under their belt... One of two, in fact. Thugger also included their new collab "Whaddup Jesus" on his own new album UY SCUTI, which came out the same day as the YFN MC's LP (Friday, September 26).

As for "STILL WAITING." in particular, the duo shares bars about loyalty, coming out stronger from jail, and standing by their communities. While the beat doesn't deviate much from their trap leanings, their melodic and emotive performances pair well with sparse piano keys and chords, ethereal background tones, and crisp drums.

In addition, the two also display a lot of vocal chemistry thanks to how their deliveries contrast on this song. We will see whether or not this leads to more musical link-ups in the future or if they will pursue their own individual paths after their first records out of prison.

Either way, it's complex but nonetheless heartening to witness this hatchet burial. Hopefully more folks in hip-hop and beyond can put their differences aside for the purposes of something greater than themselves.

Read More: YFN Lucci Addresses Rumors About 2020 Shooting That Killed His Close Friend

YFN Lucci & Young Thug – "STILL WAITING."