YFN Lucci has a lot of reasons to celebrate this weekend. After five, long years, the Atlanta rapper and singer returned with a new album titled ALREADY LEGEND. The 21-song LP features the likes of 21 Savage, as well as enemy turned ally, Young Thug.

However, that's not to say that his past has totally escaped him. During his interview with Million Dollaz Worth Of Game, Lucci was asked about the fatal moment that eventually led to his arrest. We are referring to the 2020 shooting that led to one of his closest friend's death.

On December 10, YFN Lucci was reportedly the driver of a vehicle that went through a rival gang's neighborhood. Two people inside of the vehicle fired shots, with their foes returning bullets back at the car.

Unfortunately, the gun violence resulted in his then 28-year-old pal James Adams' death. He was shot in the head and then "manually ejected" from the vehicle. In the 911 call that released at the time, it seemingly confirmed this to be true, with a witness detailing the crime.

The woman on the phone with the dispatcher claimed Adams was hanging out of the SUV first, thrown out of the car, and then shot in the head.

YFN Lucci ALREADY LEGEND.

He was allegedly still alive after this but eventually succumbed to his head injury in the street. But YFN Lucci is here to set the record straight. In the clips caught by No Jumper, he says that it wasn't like how the media and the internet were retelling the "day that changed my life."

Before getting into the details, he told them off, saying, "First off, 90% of the world ain't never been shot at, they ain't witnessed nobody dying..." Lucci then says that he noticed James "bleeding out." Even though he says everyone's mind's were all over the place, they still tried to get him back in the car.

But due to his weight and the uncertainty of the entire situation, they "just lay him down." Later into the chilling story he reaffirms that they didn't just leave James for dead. "We pulled off, but it wasn’t like, 'Damn, we left, we threw him out the car... We just couldn’t help him. We couldn’t save him."

Later, Lucci sends his condolences to the family of James. He adds that he's still close with the victim's sister and is always a phone call away.