YFN Lucci Reveals He Now Owns His Masters After Post-Jail Deal Structure

YFN Lucci recently sat down for an interview on the Where's Wallo? show, talking about his new album ALREADY LEGEND. and the three-plus years he spent behind bars over RICO charges. At one point of their conversation, he told the Million Dollaz Worth Of Game cohost that he now owns his masters and gave his label Think It's A Game (TIG)'s CEO, Girvan "Fly" Henry, a percentage after restructuring his deal post-prison time.

"When I was sitting in my cell, I had wrote down a to-do list," Lucci expressed. "One of them was to get out and just restructure my deal. I ain't never owned none of my masters, and that's something I wanted to do. So I hollered at my CEO, the name's Fly. And he was with it. When I got out, we restructured my deal where I'm damn near signed to myself. We business partners. [...] I'm still with TIG. But we partners, and I own my masters. And I gave him a percentage of my masters. But it's not like I gave – He let me do it, you feel me? Ain't nobody doing that. I can't do nothing but respect that s**t."

Then, YFN Lucci spoke on his jail time and what he wanted to do after he got out. "You know, I came out focused," he remarked. "N***a can't rap forever, you feel me? I'm 34. I lost damn near four and a half years of my life. So I came home, I want to be focused. I want to be a CEO."

Young Thug & YFN Lucci

In another interview with Fly Guy DC on SiriusXM, YFN Lucci spoke on squashing rap beefs. Specifically, he addressed his hatchet burial with Young Thug after years of feuding, which they commemorated by featuring on each other's new albums this week.