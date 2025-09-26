YFN Lucci Reveals He Now Owns His Masters After Post-Jail Deal Structure

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 131 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
YFN Lucci Owns Masters Post Jail Deal Structure Hip Hop News
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 23: Rapper YFN Lucci performs during YFN LUCCI &amp; Friends Welcome Home Concert at State Farm Arena on August 23, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images)
YFN Lucci just released his new album "ALREADY LEGEND," his first since serving time in prison for RICO charges.

YFN Lucci recently sat down for an interview on the Where's Wallo? show, talking about his new album ALREADY LEGEND. and the three-plus years he spent behind bars over RICO charges. At one point of their conversation, he told the Million Dollaz Worth Of Game cohost that he now owns his masters and gave his label Think It's A Game (TIG)'s CEO, Girvan "Fly" Henry, a percentage after restructuring his deal post-prison time.

"When I was sitting in my cell, I had wrote down a to-do list," Lucci expressed. "One of them was to get out and just restructure my deal. I ain't never owned none of my masters, and that's something I wanted to do. So I hollered at my CEO, the name's Fly. And he was with it. When I got out, we restructured my deal where I'm damn near signed to myself. We business partners. [...] I'm still with TIG. But we partners, and I own my masters. And I gave him a percentage of my masters. But it's not like I gave – He let me do it, you feel me? Ain't nobody doing that. I can't do nothing but respect that s**t."

Then, YFN Lucci spoke on his jail time and what he wanted to do after he got out. "You know, I came out focused," he remarked. "N***a can't rap forever, you feel me? I'm 34. I lost damn near four and a half years of my life. So I came home, I want to be focused. I want to be a CEO."

Read More: Lil Baby Brings Out YFN Lucci At Atlanta Concert And Fuels Rumors Of Squashed Beef

Young Thug & YFN Lucci

In another interview with Fly Guy DC on SiriusXM, YFN Lucci spoke on squashing rap beefs. Specifically, he addressed his hatchet burial with Young Thug after years of feuding, which they commemorated by featuring on each other's new albums this week.

"First off, we been through a lot," Lucci expressed. "Everybody lost people. We lost people. Most important s**t, we lost our time. We had to be away from our family. So, coming home, it’s like, damn. What the hell can a n***a do to bro? We gon' keep doing that s**t and end up back in jail or one of our homies dead or one of us dead? Or we gon' fix this s**t and make this s**t look good for the A? F**k it, let’s do one. Some people are going to be mad, some people are going to be happy. But who cares? We got to goddamn deal with the outcome of this s**t."

Read More: 21 Savage Criticizes Fans Bashing Young Thug & YFN Lucci Reconciliation

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
YFN Lucci Young Thug Squashed Beef Hip Hop News Music YFN Lucci Reveals Why He & Young Thug Finally Squashed Beef 637
young thug Music Young Thug Is Dropping "UY SCUTI" On Same Day As YFN Lucci's Album After Denying Beef With Him 2.8K
2019 KYS Fest Music YFN Lucci Still Making Romantic Gestures From Prison 6.4K
Shyne Grady/YouTube Music Videos Shyne Grady Addresses Former Friend YFN Lucci On Heartfelt "Letter 2 Lucci" 3.4K
Comments 0