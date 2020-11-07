own my masters
- NewsJackboy & Russ Re-Up On "Own My Masters"Russ joins Jackboy on the new version of "Own My Masters".By Alex Zidel
- MusicRuss Talks Staying Positive Through Quarantine And His "Pandemic Proof" CareerThe rapper is talking about all things spiritual and emotional in a new interview with B. Dot. By Madusa S.
- Music21 Savage Recalls Asking T.I. For A $1 Million DealT.I. was quick to reject 21 Savage's offer.By Alexander Cole
- NewsJackboy Returns With Plenty Of Confidence On "Own My Masters"Jackboy is back with yet another impressive new single.By Alexander Cole