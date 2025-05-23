YFN Lucci Delivers Emotionally Charged Comeback Single "JAN 31st (my truth)"

BY Alexander Cole 329 Views
YFN Lucci has gone through a lot over the past three years, but now, he is a free man and he is back with new music.

YFN Lucci is an artist who has dealt with more than the average person could handle. Overall, he spent three years in prison and was a focal point of the YSL Trial. Earlier this year, he finally got out, and he has been making the most of his time.

On Friday, the artist delivered his first single in four years, "JAN. 31st (my truth)." It is a beautiful song that speaks to everything he has endured as of late. Fans of the artist will certainly be happy to hear him making music again.

Via Press Release:

"'Jan. 31st (My Truth)' delivers the emotional authenticity fans have loved and craved—a compelling, vulnerable track that stays true to his formula of speaking straight from the heart. The lyrics and hook stand as powerful testimony to his first thoughts and feelings as a free man after time served towards his sentence, while the carefully chosen artwork showcases what matters most: his children, his world. Since returning, Lucci has maintained laser focus, diving headfirst back into fatherhood while pouring himself into his art and community, committed to personal growth daily. His trademark singing-rapping fusion remains intact, but this first single since his release unveils a new chapter where vulnerability reigns supreme—no matter how uncomfortable the truth."

There is a lot to love about this new song, and we hope to hear more from Lucci in the not-so-distant future.

YFN Lucci - JAN. 31st (my truth)

Quotable Lyrics:

Everything I left when I was gone, I still got it
Aye boy, you dead wrong if you think I'll ever let you try me
And I'm on parole, but I'll never go without it
Never held my head down—I'm ten toes about it!

