YFN Lucci Triumphantly Returns From Five-Year Hiatus With "ALREADY LEGEND."

BY Zachary Horvath 145 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
yfn-lucci yfn-lucci
YFN Lucci returned to society and to the rap game in January after staying behind bars for three years on RICO charges.

When artists find themselves in grave trouble with law, it can really hamper their progress and/or standing in the industry. But for YFN Lucci, who was behind bars for three years, feels he was ALREADY LEGEND. Also the name of his brand-new album, (first since 2020) the Atlanta multi-hyphenate takes time to reflect on his stint but also remind everyone just how iconic is.

The sound of this album also highlights these topics and moods, with somber but also hard-hitting trap beats. Lucci's performances also come across as very authentic, introspective, heart wrenching, and braggadocious.

Overall, it's what you come to expect from the Georgia veteran. On top of this being a ceremonious moment for YFN Lucci, its also one of great growth. The 21-song effort also happens to be here on the same day as Young Thug's UY SCUTI.

If you remember, these two didn't have a friendly relationship, to the say the least.

Their feud, mostly over personal matters, had been active since 2017. But you'll see that on Thug's LP and ALREADY LEGEND., there's an exchange of collaborations. They serve as their first two joint tracks and hold a lot of weight overall.

Welcome YFN Lucci, you were missed! Spin his newest effort below.

Read More: Air Jordan 18: 8 Facts About MJ’s Last On-Court Shoe

YFN Lucci ALREADY LEGEND.

ALREADY LEGEND. Tracklist:

  1. PRACTICE WHAT YOU PREACH./ROBOCOP.
  2. UNDENIABLE.
  3. LOOK WHAT I DID.
  4. COSTLY.
  5. PIECES ON MY NECK. with 21 Savage
  6. GHOST.
  7. BIRTHDAY.
  8. ON MY MIND.
  9. JAN. 31ST (MY TRUTH).
  10. PRAYED FOR MY ENEMIES.
  11. STILL WAITING. with Young Thug
  12. WORD 2 BIG & TROUB.
  13. TXTS 4RM MY EX.
  14. RAIN.
  15. FOCUSED ON YOU./LOST WITHOUT YOU.
  16. USED TO IT.
  17. MIXING MY PROBLEMS.
  18. CAN'T FEEL MY FACE.
  19. WOULD YOU CARE?
  20. NEVER GAVE UP.
  21. ALREADY LEGEND.

Read More: Cardi B "Am I The Drama?" Review

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
young thug Music Young Thug Is Dropping "UY SCUTI" On Same Day As YFN Lucci's Album After Denying Beef With Him 2.8K
young thug Music Young Thug Teases YFN Lucci Collab After Dissing Him In Promotion Of "UY SCUTI" 2.8K
hnhh Original Content 10 Essential YFN Lucci Tracks 15.4K
21 Savage Presents 6th Annual Holiday Toy Drive Beef 21 Savage Criticizes Fans Bashing Young Thug & YFN Lucci Reconciliation 2.0K
Comments 0