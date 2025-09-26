When artists find themselves in grave trouble with law, it can really hamper their progress and/or standing in the industry. But for YFN Lucci, who was behind bars for three years, feels he was ALREADY LEGEND. Also the name of his brand-new album, (first since 2020) the Atlanta multi-hyphenate takes time to reflect on his stint but also remind everyone just how iconic is.
The sound of this album also highlights these topics and moods, with somber but also hard-hitting trap beats. Lucci's performances also come across as very authentic, introspective, heart wrenching, and braggadocious.
Overall, it's what you come to expect from the Georgia veteran. On top of this being a ceremonious moment for YFN Lucci, its also one of great growth. The 21-song effort also happens to be here on the same day as Young Thug's UY SCUTI.
If you remember, these two didn't have a friendly relationship, to the say the least.
Their feud, mostly over personal matters, had been active since 2017. But you'll see that on Thug's LP and ALREADY LEGEND., there's an exchange of collaborations. They serve as their first two joint tracks and hold a lot of weight overall.
Welcome YFN Lucci, you were missed! Spin his newest effort below.
YFN Lucci ALREADY LEGEND.
ALREADY LEGEND. Tracklist:
- PRACTICE WHAT YOU PREACH./ROBOCOP.
- UNDENIABLE.
- LOOK WHAT I DID.
- COSTLY.
- PIECES ON MY NECK. with 21 Savage
- GHOST.
- BIRTHDAY.
- ON MY MIND.
- JAN. 31ST (MY TRUTH).
- PRAYED FOR MY ENEMIES.
- STILL WAITING. with Young Thug
- WORD 2 BIG & TROUB.
- TXTS 4RM MY EX.
- RAIN.
- FOCUSED ON YOU./LOST WITHOUT YOU.
- USED TO IT.
- MIXING MY PROBLEMS.
- CAN'T FEEL MY FACE.
- WOULD YOU CARE?
- NEVER GAVE UP.
- ALREADY LEGEND.
