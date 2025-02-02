YFN Lucci Hosts Family Affair To Celebrate First Day Out

After receiving a warm welcoming by his family and friends, YFN Lucci celebrated first day out with his family. Clips of the rap star would surface performing karkoke with children and family dogs and popping bottles of champagne with his parole officer. Another photo would surface featuring the rapper in front of a fleet of Maybach trucks with his chilren. Fans would help the rap star celebrate his release serving four years on social media.

"Aww they just having a good time and that's what it's about I love this for them," commented a beloved fan on Instagram. Another fan wrote, “Let me drive you to the studio now." With another fan adding, "Now I need some music dropped by midnight.” Following the request, another fan commented, "It’s Friday, we need an album by Monday night, no later than 11 pm.” YFN Lucci was released on Friday, January 31, and will remain on parole until January 2031. During this period, he must live with his mother, undergo drug testing, avoid gang members, and abstain from any gang-related activities.

YFN Lucci Enjoys Release From Jail With Family

While many are celebrating YFN Lucci’s impending release, one person remains detached from the excitement—his ex-girlfriend, Reginae Carter. Last week, she expressed happiness for his family and children but made it clear she has no plans to rekindle their relationship. “Spinning the block and getting back together isn’t on my agenda,” she stated.