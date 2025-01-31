YFN Lucci Breaks His Silence On Prison Release After Reuniting With Loved Ones

YFN Lucci has finally been released from prison after spending over 3.5 years behind bars. The Georgia Department of Corrections confirmed the news, per WSBTV, revealing that he went home this morning. The rapper didn't waste any time once he got out, immediately reuniting with his loved ones. In a sweet clip, Lucci is seen getting out of a car as his friends and family members shout excitedly, with several of them running over to hug him.

Fans are glad to see the performer return to his family after his stint in prison, and can't wait to see what his next move will be. Based on a new statement he shared with BOSSIP, he has big plans. He told the outlet that he wants to inspire others amid his newfound freedom, also noting how much his incarceration taught him. Lucci was also sure to thank his loved ones for supporting him throughout his legal battle, claiming that he now wants to pay it forward.

YFN Lucci Says He Wants To Inspire People Amid His Newfound Freedom

“I’ve learned a lot during my time away,” YFN Lucci explained. “I’m incredibly grateful for my family and friends—who have stood by me the whole time. Now, it’s my turn to give back. I want to use my voice, my platform, and my music to inspire those who look up to me. I want to show people it’s never too late to make a change. For me, this time is about growth, redemption, and purpose. I’m excited—there’s so much more to come.”

Reportedly, Lucci must abide by various parole conditions. These include undergoing random drug tests, living with his mother, staying away from gang members or gang activities, and more. His release comes roughly one year after he pleaded guilty to one count of violating Georgia's Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. Following his plea, he was handed a 20 year sentence, 10 to serve.