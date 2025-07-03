Mozzy & YFN Lucci Somberly Reflect On New Single "23 AND 1"

Mozzy and YFN Lucci have both been through a lot. The former dealt with a concert shooting a couple of years ago, whereas the latter just spent a lot of time behind bars. But through their music, they always find a way forward, something the frequently collaborative duo displayed once again on their latest single "23 AND 1."

This follows Lucci's comeback single "JAN. 31st (my truth)" and the California spitter's "UNDER OATH" record. On "23 AND 1" both MCs pay a lot of tribute to fallen friends and the hardened street circumstances that they came into this world under. While some of their old stories are nowhere near pretty, they still reminisced about simpler days in which they didn't have the pressures of fame to contend with.

Both artists have pretty solid and steady flows here, although the Atlanta lyricist employs more melodic and high-rising vocal deliveries in his verse. Also, the beat doesn't really take away from the spotlight of their performances. There are just some light snaps, sampled vocals, and light keys throughout that never overshadow the powerful writing on here.

In addition, the music video for "23 AND 1" emphasizes the struggles of prison time and lost loyalties, which connects to all that Mozzy and YFN Lucci lost throughout their lives. While this isn't a sonic redirection from what they've already done, it certainly carries particular weight after Lucci's release. More importantly, the detailed writing and emphasis on values in this track will resonate with many.

Mozzy & YFN Lucci - "23 AND 1"