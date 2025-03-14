Mozzy Is Making & Keeping A Lot Of Promises On Prideful Single "UNDER OATH"

Mozzy is coming through with an emotional, hungry, and businesslike single this weekend in "UNDER OATH." This is just the second release of 2025 for the Sacramento veteran, who's been in the game for 14 years at this point! It's his first solo track as well and it's a strong one at that. He finds himself over a trunk-knocking and anthemic instrumental and gives us one of his most cold-blooded tracks in recent memory. On "UNDER OATH" he reflects on the roughest points of his life and right from the top.
"Havin' suicidal thoughts as if it can't get better / Tears blendin' with the rain, that's her favorite weather / Felt some type of way in jail when she ain't send a letter." But he's using these rough moments as fuel to be better and provide for those he cares about the most. Whether that be his girl, sister, or friends, he's going to do whatever it takes. "Got a method to beat the streets, if you ain't find it yet, then follow me /
'Cause under oath, I vow to make sure n****s all gon' eat, that's just the dog in me." Additionally, Mozzy works in some brags for good measure making this a true anthem for the hustlers out there looking to put any doubt to rest.
Mozzy "UNDER OATH"
Quotable Lyrics:
You disagree with how I'm boomin', brudda, let me know
Excluded rodents from my circle, shout out Pest Control
The Nipsey Huss' and Makaveli put me next to those
ROI was through the roof, so l invested more
They picked his body off the pavement, but they left his nose Pulled up to Hutch and catch pneumonia 'fore I catch a cold
Go get a voucher from the suckers if your section won't