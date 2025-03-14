Mozzy Is Making & Keeping A Lot Of Promises On Prideful Single "UNDER OATH"

Sacramento's own, Mozzy, is back and spitting fire on his newest release called "UNDER OATH" and it's one of his best recent singles.

You disagree with how I'm boomin', brudda, let me know Excluded rodents from my circle, shout out Pest Control The Nipsey Huss' and Makaveli put me next to those ROI was through the roof, so l invested more They picked his body off the pavement, but they left his nose Pulled up to Hutch and catch pneumonia 'fore I catch a cold Go get a voucher from the suckers if your section won't

"Havin' suicidal thoughts as if it can't get better / Tears blendin' with the rain, that's her favorite weather / Felt some type of way in jail when she ain't send a letter." But he's using these rough moments as fuel to be better and provide for those he cares about the most. Whether that be his girl, sister, or friends, he's going to do whatever it takes. "Got a method to beat the streets, if you ain't find it yet, then follow me / 'Cause under oath, I vow to make sure n****s all gon' eat, that's just the dog in me." Additionally, Mozzy works in some brags for good measure making this a true anthem for the hustlers out there looking to put any doubt to rest.

Mozzy is coming through with an emotional, hungry, and businesslike single this weekend in "UNDER OATH." This is just the second release of 2025 for the Sacramento veteran, who's been in the game for 14 years at this point! It's his first solo track as well and it's a strong one at that. He finds himself over a trunk-knocking and anthemic instrumental and gives us one of his most cold-blooded tracks in recent memory. On "UNDER OATH" he reflects on the roughest points of his life and right from the top.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.