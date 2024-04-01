Mozzy & Eric Bellinger Are "JADED" By The "Loyalty" On Their New Single

Sacramento, California rapper Mozzy is someone you go to if you want street anthems and bangers. Today, he is bringing just that with an R&B legend. Mozzy and Eric Bellinger are here with a new single "JADED." This record is to help promote the rapper's forthcoming album Children of The Slums.

So far, Mozzy has presumably put out three other tracks for his 45th (!) project. Those include "IF I DIE RIGHT NOW," "AIN'T ON S***," and "FREE JUJU." All of those were released in 2023. This also marks the first solo track for Mozzy in 2024. According to Genius, fans can expect Children of The Slums on Friday April 19.

Listen To "JADED" By Mozzy & Eric Bellinger

For Mozzy and Eric Bellinger, this is their fourth collaboration. Their previous efforts include "Gang Slide," which landed on the R&B star's latest record The Rebirth 3: The Party & The Bedroom, "One of Those," and "Can't Let You Go." For "JADED," the two prolific artists are rapping and singing about being careful who you are loyal to. However, they are so jaded about it, that it hard to trust anyone now.

Quotable Lyrics:

Angels, they been callin' me (Call)

But demons still be hauntin' me

Cross on my back (My back, yeah)

'Cause I carry the streets

And I'm jaded by disloyalty

Who's got my back? (My back, yeah)

