Mozzy Shares Music Video For New Song “Free Juju”

In a resounding testament to his lyrical abilities and commitment to shedding light on pressing issues, Mozzy has recently dropped a new track titled "Free Juju," accompanied by a visually stunning music video. The release comes at a time when the Sacramento-based rapper continues to cement his status as one of the most influential voices in the rap game, known for his raw storytelling and unapologetic authenticity. "Free Juju" is definitely a banger, and advocates for the release of his brother.

"Free Juju" arrives as a poignant commentary on the challenges faced by those ensnared in the criminal justice system, addressing the struggles of a close friend, Juju. The track serves as both a tribute to resilience and a call for justice, with Mozzy's signature gritty delivery amplifying the urgency of the message. "Free Lil Ju, that's on the Woop, I wish they gave him bail I would've been grabbed him," Mozzy raps on the track.

The accompanying music video elevates the impact of "Free Juju" by providing a vivid visual narrative. Directed with precision, the video takes viewers on a cinematic journey, immersing them in the harsh realities depicted in Mozzy's lyrics. "How you blow up and ain't check on the hood? That could never be me

Blew the Interscope check on the hood," Mozzy raps on the beat. Moreover, through compelling storytelling and powerful imagery, the video captures the essence of the song, enhancing the listener's experience and deepening their connection to the narrative.

Furthermore, Mozzy's commitment to addressing social issues through his music is nothing new, as he consistently uses his platform to shed light on systemic problems and advocate for change. "Free Juju" follows in the footsteps of his previous socially conscious releases, further solidifying Mozzy's reputation as an artist unafraid to tackle the tough subjects that resonate with his audience. As fans and critics alike embrace "Free Juju," Mozzy once again proves that he is not only a master storyteller but also a cultural force who uses his art to effect change.

Quotable Lyrics:

Ain't going back to that cell

Still winning when I add up these L's

To the neck 'cause I won't rat on myself

It was days I was hurting, but my pride wouldn't let me ask you for help

High-speeding, do the dash in a dell

That wasn't even our load

Since you know me, name a time when I froze

