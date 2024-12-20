Mozzy & Kalan.FrFr Meet Halfway With One Another On "Lucky Her"

Two of Cali's unsung heroes collab for 10 cuts.

But for the most part, he likes to bring more a wavy, summery, and low-key vibe when he's on a cut. As for Mozzy, he's more likely to drop a "Dice Game," for example. So, do they mesh well for 10 tracks? For the most part, they do. But we will say Mozzy can sound a little out of his element, as his flows on songs like "EULOGY" and "EGGS IN THE MORNING" feel out of place delivery wise. He sticks to the themes no problem, but it's how he comes across in these cases that throws the energy off. Still, there are some slaps like "SPEEDIN!" that we find enjoyable. Overall, they were able to sort of comprise and combine moody ballads with more banger-like beats. Check out LUCKY HER with the links below.

While Mozzy and Kalan.FrFr are both from California, it still feels like two sonic worlds are colliding on LUCKY HER . This a first-time collaboration project between the Sacramento and Los Angeles natives, but they aren't total strangers. They have popped up on two other tracks in the past, with the examples being Mozzy's "Whole 100" and Kalan's "No Love." Ironically, each of those are 2021 releases, so it's been three years since their last linkups. So, with all of that said, why does LUCKY HER come across as two different styles clashing? Well, Kalan is a more melodic talent. Although, he has shown that he can tap into more aggressive pockets. In fact, "Dice Game," his most recent solo record is a sample you can look at.

