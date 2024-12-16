Kalan.FrFr Is Seeing Right Through His Competitions' Facades On "Dice Game"

Kalan's got a fresh banger to tide fans over until 2025.

Maybe then he will get more people talking and we know he can do that. He's very capable of dropping some heat and "Dice Game" is an example of that. The track has a dark and intimidating energy, which is fitting given its themes and lyrics. On it, Kalan.FrFr feels that too many people out there are faking how up they really are. "N****s too tough around the b****es, that's weird s*** / N****s thinkin' that they low-key plotting, but we hear s***," he raps with vigor on his second verse. The beat is also a major highlight for us as it possesses that traditional West Coast bounce and trunk-knocking bass. This is Kalan in his more aggressive bag, which is one that we like hearing him approach. He can go off when he wants to, and "Dice Game" should be something that he runs with going forward.

California rapper and crooner Kalan.FrFr is issuing a fair warning to those who think they big and bad. The PSA appears on his latest release, "Dice Game," his first solo single since April's "EVERYBODY." If you remember that track made its way onto May EP, MAKE THE WEST GREAT AGAIN , which landed almost week after Kendrick Lamar 's "Not Like Us." We mention that fact because the West Coast was at the peak of its powers when that dropped, and Kalan dropped at the perfect time. Unfortunately, due it being just an EP, it didn't have as much staying power as it could've had. There are some rumblings that he's prepping a new album behind the scenes. So, we will just have to wait and see when that hits.

