Kalan.FrFr Is As Smooth As Butter On New Single "Hadju"

Kalan.FrFr is great at balancing tough beats with vibrant melody, something he already proved earlier this year with the track "Go Girl!" As if we needed more proof – and we're glad we got it – he just dropped another single called "Hadju" that is just as colorfully balanced.

Most importantly here, there's a lot of flange effect on many vocal samples, synths, and other melodic elements on here. It lends a vintage feel to the instrumentation and a hypnotizing effect, but other parts of the song ground it. The West Coast bounce from the Southern California native is rugged and gratifying, and there are a few flow speed-ups and slow-downs on here that provide some dynamism.

Lyrically, the Lucky Her MC lusts for a prospective partner in a pretty blunt way. That comes across in how longing the synths can feel, but it's a pretty straightforward and simple jam at the end of the day. While there's a lot of empty space on here, it's also a pretty sensual decision that creates tension throughout.

Of course, if you're looking for something a but more upbeat, Kalan.FrFr has you covered. He released a couple of bangers in recent months, such as "Dice Game" and the "Everybody (Remix)" posse cut. We'll see what the next step is, whether that's another single or a full-length project at some point in 2025. Either way, we'll be here happily waiting for the next drop. At this rate, there's little reason to expect less than a bop.

Kalan.FrFr – "Hadju"