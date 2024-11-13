Anycia & Kalan.FrFr Collab For The First Time On "Smoke You Out"

One of the most laid-back voices out of Georgia is back with a new short track.

As we said, her delivery is big reason as to why she's steadily rising up the ranks. However, there are times where it doesn't always play in her favor. One of those instances unfortunately is on Anycia's latest single, "SMOKE YOU OUT." Sleepier flows in general are ones that tend to be the most hit or miss out there. 21 Savage sometimes suffers from that issue despite his superstar status. For Anycia, she gets a little more grace as she continues to build out her career. However, given how minimal the lyrics, there just isn't enough oomph on her end. Kalan.FrFr provides the chorus, which sees him croon rather than spit. Overall, "SMOKE YOU OUT" is not Anycia's best work in our opinion. But there are plenty of others out there that are.

Anycia's extremely lowkey and unbothered delivery has made her a standout and a name to watch out for. Bursting onto the scene in 2022 with a pair of singles, the Atlanta native really got to see growth in her reach heading into 2024. Her first major co-sign was fellow Georgia peach Latto on the single "BACK OUTSIDE." It's a braggadocious banger that still burns for us all these months later and it's her biggest track to date. After a few more releases, she would go on to drop her debut project PRINCESS POP THAT. It's essentially a longer version of that Latto collab, as she displays uber levels of confidence.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.