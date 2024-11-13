Anycia & Kalan.FrFr Collab For The First Time On "Smoke You Out"

Anycia's extremely lowkey and unbothered delivery has made her a standout and a name to watch out for. Bursting onto the scene in 2022 with a pair of singles, the Atlanta native really got to see growth in her reach heading into 2024. Her first major co-sign was fellow Georgia peach Latto on the single "BACK OUTSIDE." It's a braggadocious banger that still burns for us all these months later and it's her biggest track to date. After a few more releases, she would go on to drop her debut project PRINCESS POP THAT. It's essentially a longer version of that Latto collab, as she displays uber levels of confidence.
As we said, her delivery is big reason as to why she's steadily rising up the ranks. However, there are times where it doesn't always play in her favor. One of those instances unfortunately is on Anycia's latest single, "SMOKE YOU OUT." Sleepier flows in general are ones that tend to be the most hit or miss out there. 21 Savage sometimes suffers from that issue despite his superstar status. For Anycia, she gets a little more grace as she continues to build out her career. However, given how minimal the lyrics, there just isn't enough oomph on her end. Kalan.FrFr provides the chorus, which sees him croon rather than spit. Overall, "SMOKE YOU OUT" is not Anycia's best work in our opinion. But there are plenty of others out there that are.
"Smoke You Out" - Anycia & Kalan.FrFr
Quotable Lyrics:
Know you wanna be seen with me
That is not real gas, that is just OG
Car real loud, Trackhawk Jeep
Spacegirl world
Pretty girls get geeked
Eyes real low, make a f*** n**** weak