Kalan.FrFr
- SongsKalan.FrFr Taps Quavo For "Butterfly Coupe Part 2" RemixKalan.FrFr recruited the Atlanta MC for an iconic remix.By Tallie Spencer
- RandomKalan.FrFr Hosts "TwoFr Day," Donates $20K To Compton School DistrictFor the 4th year, the Roc Nation artist hosted an event with a concert, free food, & a giveaway to the community.By Erika Marie
- NewsKalan.FrFr Deliver 13 Tracks On "222"The project only had one feature, allowing Kalan.FrFr to go solo for the majority of the album.By Lawrencia Grose
- NewsKalan.FrFr Drops New Single "Light Breeze"Kalan.FrFr sets a release date for his upcoming album "222" following the release of "Light Breeze." By Aron A.
- NewsKalan.FrFr Features Blxst On New Summer Single "No Stoppin"Kalan.FrFr & Blxst used their rhymes to deliver a summer romance record.By Lawrencia Grose
- NewsKalan.FrFr Redefines The Meaning Of "Popstar" On His New SingleKalan.FrFr continues leveling up with the release of his new single, "Popstar." By Aron A.
- NewsKalan.FrFr Taps Lil Durk & Others For "TwoFr 2 Extended"Kalan.FrFr doubles down on his versatility with the extended version of "TwoFr 2."By Joe Abrams
- NewsRoc Nation Signee Kalan.FrFr Drops New Project "TwoFr 2" Featuring Stunna 4 Vegas, Mozzy, & MoreKalan.FrFr releases his new project "TwoFr 2" with features from Stunna 4 Vegas, Mozzy, and more.By Alex Zidel
- NewsKalan.FrFr Taps Mozzy For "No Love"Kalan.FrFr and Mozzy connect for a west coast banger on bouncy new single "No Love." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsKalan.FrFr & Stunna 4 Vegas Just Wanna "Get In"Kalan.Frfr and Stunna 4 Vegas collide for a rowdy new banger.By Dre D.