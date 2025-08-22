Kalan.FrFr Delivers A Variety Of Vibes On "California Player"

Roc Nation's Kalan.FrFr is getting into his playlist-making bag on his latest album, California Player. The Carson, California product is delivering it to us in a double-disc format with a total of 15 songs overall. Kalan, known for utilizing melodies and sunny vibes, is doing just that on this latest effort.
It was his goal to provide an easy-going listening experience as he revealed in an interview with The Quintessential Gentleman. "This project is for life livers. You got something for the heartbreaks. You got something for the good times... something that you can ride in the car to... the thugs... something for the geeks. Everything."
Kalan.FrFr expressed confidence in the tape later into the conversation. He guarantees future listeners will have a new favorite song with each listen. "Once you press play, it ain’t no telling... It’s like seasons. Every song going there. It’s kind of like one of my kids—I can’t pick between them."
But even though this album is about creating good energy, it arrives after a turbulent period for the multi-hyphenate. On his Instagram, Kalan revealed that he had been dealing with loss all while the world kept spinning a million miles a minute.
"SO MANY UPS & DOWN I COULDN’T EVEN TELL YOU WHERE TO START BUT KEEP GOING! LIFE BEEN TRYNA KNOCK ME DOWN I JUST KEEP FIGHTING FR." He continues, "I LOST MY COUSIN THATS MORE LIKE MY BROTHER ON MOTHER’S DAY & HAD TO PERFORM AT BET THE DAY OF FUNERAL DAWG."
But as he says to conclude the post, he's still "GIVING THIS SH*T [HIS] ALL." See what California Player has to offer below.
Kalan.FrFr California Player
California Player Tracklist:
Disc 1
- Don't Trip
- Nympho
- Hadju
- Wish It Was Me
- Fuh Me Like That
- Co-Pilot
- Save Me
Disc 2
- Houston
- Act Like You Know
- Player Anthem
- WTF
- Let's Party
- Palm Trees
- Man N The Mirror
- If I Die Tonight