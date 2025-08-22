Kalan.FrFr Delivers A Variety Of Vibes On "California Player"

Kalan.FrFr is following up on a busy 2024 with another project titled "California Player," a double disc collection of various vibes.

It was his goal to provide an easy-going listening experience as he revealed in an interview with The Quintessential Gentleman. "This project is for life livers. You got something for the heartbreaks. You got something for the good times... something that you can ride in the car to... the thugs... something for the geeks. Everything."

