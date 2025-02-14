OhGeesy Drops Off Energetic New Album "Paid N Full"

The West Coast has been experiencing some renewed attention over the last year. The scene has never been truly dead, but California rappers were not getting much attention, save for a handful of exceptions (many of whom are solidified as hip-hop legends). Times are changing, with artists like Larry June, 310Babii, Ray Vaughn, and others beginning to ascend the ranks. OhGeesy, formerly of Shoreline Mafia, may not quite be on that same trajectory, but he's released some crowd-pleasing music since the late-SoundCloud era group disbanded. Paid N Full is his latest effort, and is yet another look at the sounds of the new West Coast.

Hit-Boy has a credit on the track "Keep Goin," while Diego Ave and others handle the rest of the production. At 17 songs and 45 minutes, OhGeesy himself is on point here. There are a number of features on Paid N Full as well. Fenix Flexin makes an appearance on the track "HEAT STICK," which is considered a Shoreline Mafia track in the credits. RTB MB appears on "Digital." Kalan.FrFr appears on "Tell Me Something," while Lil Tjay features on "BABYGIRL." Perhaps most notably, the album also features appearances from Lefty Gunplay (on "What It Iz") and Wallie the Sensei, two artists who got a big spotlight on them after appearing on Kendrick Lamar's GNX this past November. Paid N Full is an album with a lot of energy, and a strong showcase of what California hip-hop sounds like in the 2020s. Give it a listen below.

OhGeesy - Paid N Full

