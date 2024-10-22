OhGeesy & Lefty Gunplay Deliver A Banger With "What It Iz"

Both artists did their thing.

OhGeesy always delivered some bangers during his time with Shoreline Mafia. Overall, he embraces the West Coast sound and always strives to keep his fans eating. Meanwhile, Lefty Gunplay is an artist who is always clever with the wordplay and bounces effortly over West Coast production. With that in mind, it should come as absolutely no surprise that these two opted to team up on the new track "What It Iz" which dropped just a few days ago.

This track comes complete with some smooth production that has that signature West Coast feel to it. Throughout the track, Lefty Gunplay and OhGeesy demonstrate tremendous musical chemistry, and you can tell that both artists had a whole lot of fun making this track. With Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" running up the charts, it should come as no surprise that West Coast sounds are becoming more and more popular with the average fan. Having said that, this is a song that could not have come out at a better time.

