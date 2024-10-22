OhGeesy & Lefty Gunplay Deliver A Banger With "What It Iz"

BYAlexander Cole20 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
ohgeesy-leftgunplayohgeesy-leftgunplay
Both artists did their thing.

OhGeesy always delivered some bangers during his time with Shoreline Mafia. Overall, he embraces the West Coast sound and always strives to keep his fans eating. Meanwhile, Lefty Gunplay is an artist who is always clever with the wordplay and bounces effortly over West Coast production. With that in mind, it should come as absolutely no surprise that these two opted to team up on the new track "What It Iz" which dropped just a few days ago.

This track comes complete with some smooth production that has that signature West Coast feel to it. Throughout the track, Lefty Gunplay and OhGeesy demonstrate tremendous musical chemistry, and you can tell that both artists had a whole lot of fun making this track. With Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" running up the charts, it should come as no surprise that West Coast sounds are becoming more and more popular with the average fan. Having said that, this is a song that could not have come out at a better time.

Let us know what you think of this new track from OhGeesy and Lefty Gunplay, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this is a duo you want to hear more of in the future? What's your take on this specific sound? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Shoreline Mafia Return From The Depths To Drop Dark Single "HEAT STICK"

OhGeesy x Lefty Gunplay

Quotable Lyrics:

Aye, yeah, what it iz hoe?
Finna buy a wraith calling in before i get ghosted
Money, power, respect, what I live for
Fuck i look like arguing with n****s the don't get dough
I know a couple n****s run a check up on Skid Row

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
...