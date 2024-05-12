Shoreline Mafia Return From The Depths To Drop Dark Single "HEAT STICK"

Over the last few years, it feels like a lot of rap groups have been splitting up. Unfortunately, some of the most well-known collectives, like Migos and Injury Reserve, for example, have disbanded due to tragic deaths. However, there are also just some that were formed years ago and have gone their separate ways to forge their solo careers. But there is still a glimmer of hope that rap crews are not dead.

One source of light we can look to is the West Coast-based entity Shoreline Mafia. The Los Angeles, California tandem spearheaded by OHGEESY and Fenix Flexin, are reunited after quite the hiatus. To be more exact, the high school friends have been doing their own thing for about four years. The last offering we heard from them was their album Mafia Bidness.

Listen To "HEAT STICK" BY Shoreline Mafia

The project had features from 03 Greedo, Mike Sherm, Future, Duke Deuce, Wiz Khalifa, YG, and plenty more. Now, Shoreline Mafia appears to be back on the fast track toward a new project with "HEAT STICK." This dark and moody banger sees Fenix and OHGEESY detail a night of debauchery and partying. You can check out the song and brand-new set of visuals above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single "HEAT STICK" by Shoreline Mafia? After four years of no music from the duo, is this track satisfying, why or why not? Who had the stronger performance on this cut? Do you think a new album is in the works? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Shoreline Mafia, OHGEESY, and Fenix Flexin. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

As I look at my wrist, it's about that time

But if I look too long, then I might go blind

I got ten bad b****es pullin' up at 9

Should we f*** at Fenix crib, or should we f*** at mine?

We gon' split 'em down that middle, I get five, you get five

Then we switch 'em in a little, I get yours, you get mine

