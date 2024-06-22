Shoreline Mafia Have Another Hit On Their Hands With "Work"

"We gave y'all four f***ing years to catch up... Shout out to a couple motherf***ers that did do they s*** but ain't nobody did it like us. Where y'all plaques at?". That is the type of energy that Los Angeles, California rap tandem Shoreline Mafia is on right now after dropping "Work". The duo, known for their dark and club-ready sound, made their long-awaited comeback just over a month ago.

After a busy 2020, which saw them drop single after single, as well as their fifth overall project, Mafia Business and its deluxe, they went radio silent. You could find OHGEESY and Fenix Flexin doing some solo work, but absolutely nothing for four years. Almost assuredly, there had to be some people out there who had their doubts about how they would sound together after such a long break. Those concerns have certainly been put to rest, as "HEAT STICK" is already doing serious numbers, raking in over 24 million streams on Spotify. What is insane about them dropping "Work" is that their next album could feature slapper after slapper. That is seemingly the trajectory Shoreline Mafia is on, as this track has incredible bounce and some sticky four-count flows.