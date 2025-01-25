OHGEESY Drops Off Title Track To Upcoming Solo LP With "Paid N Full"

The other half of Shoreline Mafia is sharing his next tape sooner than later.

Their collection of agreeable but potent hits is astounding and severely slept on. With Paid N Full we can only imagine how many more OHGEESY will add to the collection. The 17-song project is already off to a roaring start with "HEAT STICK," "Work," "Yacht Master," "What It Iz" with Lefty Gunplay , and now the title track leading the way. The latter is the latest teaser track, and OHGEESY is once again teaming up with Diego Ave. These two have developed quite the relationship and almost every time they link its fire. "Paid N Full" is no exception with a trippy and haunting vocal loop mixed with the dark and skeletal beat. GEESY spits well over top it and we can see this one resonating with the fans big time.

OHGEESY is making it official... his solo comeback is near. The Los Angeles rapper and co-founder of Shoreline Mafia is getting ready to deliver studio LP number four on Valentine's Day with Paid N Full. It marks 'GEESY's first since GEEZYWORLD 2 back in 2023. That was a sequel to his much beloved initial tape of the same name, and it did really well on quite a few charts. His return comes at an exciting time as he linked back up with his partner in rhyme Fenix Flexin in the summer of 2024. They picked up right where they left off with "HEAT STICK" becoming a viral success. It's already up and over 70 million streams at the time of writing. Overall, OHGEESY and Shoreline Mafia really don't get enough credit for how vital they've been for the West Coast.

