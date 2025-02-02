OhGeesy & Lil TJay Find “BabyGirl” In New Single

OhGeesy, the multi-platinum West Coast rapper, returns with his latest single, “Babygirl,” featuring Lil Tjay . Released through 300 Entertainment, the track reimagines Fabolous ’s 2003 hit “Can’t Let You Go,” blending nostalgia with a fresh, modern edge. With its infectious melody and smooth production by Diego Ave, Babygirl is already making waves as an early contender for song of the summer.

The single arrives ahead of Paid in Full, OhGeesy’s first full-length project since Geezyworld 2 in 2023. His sophomore effort builds on the momentum of his 2021 debut, Geezyworld, which Pitchfork praised as a quintessential. Geezyworld 2 marked a career milestone, debuting at No. 2 on the Heatseekers Albums chart. It delivered the standout hit “Geekaleek,” featuring Cash Kidd and BIA, which climbed to No. 25 on Billboard’s Rap Airplay chart.

OhGeesy’s solo resurgence follows last summer’s highly anticipated reunion with Fenix Flexin. The duo picked up right where they left off. They dropped “Heat Stick” and “Work,” the first official Shoreline Mafia releases in four years. Now, with “Babygirl,” OhGeesy continues to solidify his status as a force in West Coast hip-hop. 4.5 million Spotify Listeners and a quarter of a billion YouTube views, OhGeesy has soundtracked lives for a generation. His listeners enjoys the artist’s laidback, wavy music as the score for their paper chase. OhGeesy is adding to his catalog with his new album Paid N Full. The journey for OhGeesy begins in East Hollywood, where he grew up in a predominately Mexican neighborhood. His Uncle exposed him to his first dose of hip-hop from acts like Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Mobb Deep.