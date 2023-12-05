Who Is OhGeesy?

Throughout the history of Hip Hop, several rappers have achieved solo success after leaving their groups, such as Lauryn Hill and Ice Cube, among others. The same could be said about OhGeesy these days. Even while he was a member of the Hip Hop group Shoreline Mafia, there was always particular attention on OhGeesy. Now, with the group no longer together, the rapper is on the rise as a as a solo act. As he builds up his solo catalog, the rapper may be on his way to joining the ranks of the rap icons mentioned above. In the meantime, for those who aren't familiar with OhGeesy and his works, here’s what you need to know.

OhGeesy’s Background

Born Alejandro Carranza on November 27, 1993, OhGeesy is a Mexican-American rapper. When he was much younger, his parents immigrated to the United States. Subsequently, they settled in East Hollywood, where the rapper eventually grew up. On an episode of No Co-sign on Complex’s YouTube channel, he shared that he had a difficult upbringing. He spoke about growing up poor through elementary and middle school, living in a two-bedroom apartment that housed ten people. Additionally, he shared that growing up, all he wanted to do was join a gang like his dad and stepdad. However, the rapper took it upon himself to change the trajectory of his life. As he shared on No Co-signs, he said to himself, “I don’t want to be around all this s**t. I’m out.” His conviction to change his life’s story eventually drove him to pursue a music career.

Forming Shoreline Mafia

In 2012, at the age of 19, OhGeesy met and befriended Fenix Flexin (Fenix Rypinski). They began making music together and effectively became the founding members of Shoreline Mafia. The lineup of the group was completed soon after when the remaining two members joined, Rob Vicious (Robert Magee) and Master Kato (Malik Carson). The members of Shoreline Mafia produced and recorded music together for a while after they met. However, it was not until 2016 that they officially became a group.

The Ascent & Disbandment Of Shoreline Mafia

Shoreline Mafia released their debut mixtape ShoreLineDoThatShit in November 2017. It’s the only project from the group to be released independently. In May 2018, Shoreline Mafia signed to Atlantic Records, and the mixtape was re-released under the label. Backed by a major label, it surpassed its initial numbers and went on to sell over 500,000 units in the US. As such, the project is now Gold-certified by the RIAA. In addition, it also contains three RIAA-certified tracks, “Musty,” “Nun Major,” and “Bottle Service.”

The group achieved further success with their feature on Rob Vicious’ solo mixtape, Traplantic. The mixtape was released in 2018 and houses the hit single “Bands,” which features the other members of Shoreline Mafia. Altogether, the song has sold over two million units in the US, and 160,000 units in Canada -- certified 2x Platinum in both countries. It remains the group’s biggest song and helped push OhGeesy and his friends further up the mainstream ladder.

Furthermore, Shoreline Mafia released two EPs, Party Pack and Party Pack, Vol. 2 in 2018 and 2019, respectively. The latter peaked at number 67 on the Billboard 200 chart, marking their first appearance on the chart. Subsequently, Mafia Bidness, the group’s sole studio album, was released on July 30, 2020. It peaked at number 27 on the Billboard 200 chart, becoming their highest-charting project to appear on the chart. However, months prior, in April 2020, Fenix Flexin announced that he would be leaving the group after Mafia Bidness dropped. Soon after, the group was disbanded, and its members are now pursuing solo careers.

OhGeesy Goes Solo

Seeing that OhGeesy had already built a rep while he was in Shoreline Mafia, it wasn’t difficult for him to bag collabs. After Shoreline Mafia separated, the rapper signed a solo record deal with Atlantic Records. In 2021, he was featured on “For Real” by Drakeo the Ruler. In May, he dropped "Get Fly" ft. DaBaby, and in July 2021, he followed it up with the YG-assisted “Big Bad Wolf.”

OhGeesy released his debut solo album, Geezyworld, on August 27, 2021. The 11-track album included appearances from artists like Central Cee on “Startn Up,” and A Boogie Wit da Hoodie who appeared on on “Keeper. A deluxe version dropped on February 18, 2022, with seven additional songs. In addition, it contained more guest appearances from the likes of Big Scarr and Eladio Carrion.

Geezyworld 2, the rapper’s sophomore album, was released on May 5, 2023. It is his most recent project, and arguably his most popular solo album yet. The 23-track project features guest appearances from Tyga, Bino Rideaux, BIA, and Cash Kidd, among others. “GEEKALEEK” ft. Cash Kidd is currently the biggest song on the album. Also, the version of “GEEKALEEK” featuring BIA is among the most popular songs in OhGeesy’s solo catalog.

The Future

Since Shoreline Mafia disbanded, OhGeesy has done considerably well on his own. Without a doubt, the rapper has a promising career ahead of him. Certainly, he has experienced hitches along the way, and a few legal issues. For example, he was arrested in 2022 for possession of a firearm and codeine. Notwithstanding, if he stays focused on the music, he could become a very prominent rapper soon enough.

