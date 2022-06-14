Shoreline Mafia is a Los Angeles-based hip-hop collective that formed in 2016. The group consists of four members, OhGeesy, Rob Vicious, Fenix Flexin, and Master Kato. OhGeesy and Fenix met in 2012 after bonding over their mutual love for graffiti art, and they later brought on Rob and Kato. Kato was born and raised in Chicago, which made him the only member who was not a California native. The group emerged with a refreshing take on west coast hip hop, shown through their hit single, “Musty.” The track gained them the attention of record labels and millions of listeners.

“Nun Major” and 15 other tracks made up the group's first mixtape, ShorelineDoThatShit, which was released in late 2017. The group signed to Atlantic Records the following year and re-released ShorelineDoThatShit under the label. They followed that release with mixtapes, Traplantic, OTXmas, and Party Pack. Vol 2.

In April 2020, Fenix Flexin announced on Twitter that the next Shoreline Mafia release would be his last because he wanted to focus on his solo career. Following Fenix’s decision, the rest of the group would also split up. OhGeesy and Fenix claimed that the lack of unity in the group's creative vision led to their decision to split. In July 2020, the collective released their only official studio album, Mafia Bidness, followed by a deluxe edition. The album featured Future, Wiz Khalifa, YG, and more. All members of the group have since gone on to pursue solo careers.