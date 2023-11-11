OhGeesy Net Worth 2023: What Is The Rapper Worth?

As of 2023, OhGeesy, an American rapper hailing from Los Angeles, has amassed a net worth of approximately $2 million, according to Idol Net Worth. This impressive figure is a testament to his success in the music industry, particularly as a member of the popular rap group Shoreline Mafia member.

Born Alejandro Coranza on November 27, 1993, in Los Angeles, California, OhGeesy grew up in an environment rich in musical influences. His early exposure to artists like Gucci Mane played a significant role in shaping his musical style. Shoreline Mafia, the group he is a prominent member of, initially came together in 2012 but didn't officially form until 2016. This period began OhGeesy's journey to fame and financial success.

Rise To Fame With Shoreline Mafia

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 01: (Editorial Use Only) OhGeesy performs on the Trapstar stage. During Day 1 of Wireless Festival 2022 at Crystal Palace Park on July 01, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

Shoreline Mafia, known for hits like "Nun Major," "Whass Da Deal," and "Bottle Service," quickly gained popularity, catapulting OhGeesy into the spotlight. The group's unique sound and OhGeesy's distinct style contributed significantly to their rapid rise in the rap scene. Their music resonated with a wide audience, leading to increased sales, streams, and lucrative concert bookings.

Besides his group activities, OhGeesy has also ventured into solo projects and collaborations, further boosting his net worth. His association with notable artists and performances at major music festivals have expanded his reach and influence in the industry.

Social Media Influence

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 19: Ohgeesy performs during the Summer Smash Festival at Douglass Park on June 19, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/WireImage)

OhGeesy's presence on social media platforms, particularly Instagram, where he has amassed over 350,000 followers, has also played a crucial role in his financial success. His social media influence has opened doors to various endorsement deals and partnerships, contributing to his overall net worth.

While much of OhGeesy's net worth can be attributed to his music career, his personal investments and financial decisions outside of music also play a part. As a Los Angeles native, he has shown an interest in investing in his community, although specific details of such investments are not publicly known.

Future Prospects

Ohgeesy at h.wood Group & Revolve's 'Homecoming Weekend' at the Pacific Design Center on February 11, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Roger Kisby/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Looking ahead, OhGeesy's net worth is likely to continue growing. With his ongoing involvement in music, both as a solo artist and with Shoreline Mafia, along with potential new ventures and collaborations, his financial trajectory appears promising.

OhGeesy's journey from a Los Angeles native to a successful rapper with a net worth of $2 million is a story of talent, hard work, and strategic career moves. His ability to resonate with a broad audience, combined with smart financial decisions, has positioned him as a significant figure in the rap industry. As he continues to evolve and expand his career, his net worth is expected to rise, reflecting his ongoing impact on the music world.