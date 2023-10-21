Kalan.FrFr Taps Quavo For “Butterfly Coupe Part 2” Remix

West Coast artist Kalan.FrFr unveiled the remix to his single, "Butterfly Coupe," featuring none other than Quavo. In "Butterfly Coupe Part 2," Quavo joins the track after Kalan.FrFr's catchy hook, delivering a guest verse that showcases his confidence. Produced by dynamic duo Hitmaka and OG Parker, "Butterfly Coupe Part 2" takes listeners on an exhilarating ride through the vibrant streets of Los Angeles. The original version features Tyga and now, Quavo's new verse adds an extra element of flair to the track.

In this latest rendition, Kalan.FrFr also showcased his lyrical prowess with a new verse, echoing the essence of the multi-platinum Atlanta MC. On the track he effectively displays his versatility as both a rapper and a singer. It is evident that Kalan's evolution as a songwriter and artist is pushing him towards the coveted realm of genre-defining talents.

Kalan.FrFr & Quavo Go Off On The Track

Moreover, Kalan.FrFr has been growing as an artist and elevating to new heights. Speaking on the new collaboration, Kalan expressed his admiration in a statement, saying, "Working on the 'Butterfly Coupe' remix was a fire experience, being able to work on this song with one of the biggest influences in rap music of my era, I’m reaching heights other rappers ain’t reaching.”

The remix sets a new standard in Kalan's ascent in the world of hip-hop. Kalan.FrFr is undoubtedly experiencing a phenomenal year, basking in the glory of a productive year. He recently appeared on Diddy's The Love Album: Off The Grid album which has secured the coveted #1 spot in the country. Notably, Diddy personally recruited him to collaborate on the Jodeci-inspired single, "Stay Pt. 1," marking a significant milestone in Kalan.FrFr's career. Let us know what you think of the new single "Butterfly Coupe Part 2" on HNHH!

Quotable Lyrics:

Butterfly Coupe, jump right out of cocoon (Skrt)

I'm looking for the baddest in the room (In the room)

Rockstar life, f**k her in the bathroom (Smash)

And she walked out with a new pair of shoes (Go)

Big steppin' (Big), all tens in my rich section (Ten)

I could turn a b**ch up, that's a big blessing (Woo)

