Quavo Shares Another New Music Video From “Rocket Power”

Quavo is still in full Rocket Power mode. His new album dropped back in August and the promotional cycle hasn't ended. Yesterday, he released the sixth video from the project and his fans are still showing up to support him. That may come as a surprise to many as the album turned out very modest sales numbers by his standards. Rocket power sold just 33k copies in its first week which was only good enough for a #18 debut on the Billboard 200. Even Trippie Redd, who faced loud criticism for his album sales, was able to net 38k in his first week with his A Love Letter To You 5 mixtape.

That hasn't stopped Quavo from continuing to share visuals from the album with fans though. After sharing videos for "Turn Yo Clic Up," "Hold Me," "Disciples," "11.11," and "Galaxy," yet another track from the album got a visual accompaniment. This time the video was for the song "Wall To Wall," a track that's racked up nearly 2.5 million streams on Spotify since it was released. The video hasn't done too bad either scoring more than 200k views in its first 24 hours. The video features the former Migos rapper flexing his money-making empire and partying with many girls in a variety of locations. Check out the full video below.

Quavo Shares "Wall To Wall" Music Video

Despite having just released a new album Quavo doesn't appear to be done with new music yet. He teased fans with the potential of dropping even more new music this coming holiday season. The even bigger tease he shared was that he and Travis Scott may be working on a sequel to their 2017 collaborative project Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho.

Just last week Quavo provided a featured verse on an Atlanta themed remix. Janelle Monae tapped him and Latto to occupy guest spots on a remix of her fan-favorite song "Champagne Sh*t." What do you think of Quavo's new music video for "Wall To Wall"? Let us know in the comment section below.

