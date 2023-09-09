Quavo Demands A Mixtape Outlet On Platforms So Artists Can Release More New Music

Quavo may be hot off the release of his latest album Rocket Power, but he's already prepared to drop more heat. However, the former Migo believes that there isn't a platform to give fans more music without going through all the label and platform hurdles that singles and studio albums entail. Moreover, he recently took to Twitter to share that he wants a mixtape outlet for DSPs so he doesn't have to hold back as much as he does. In his message, the Georgia native recalled the days in which tapes from Lil Wayne, Gucci Mane, Future, and the Migos themselves came out very often, thanks to platforms like DatPiff and others. It's a complicated situation, but one that artists could surely take upon themselves to address.

"Platforms need a mixtape outlet for US," Quavo recently tweeted on Friday (September 8). "So we can blitz the market like lil Wayne Gucci future and MIGOS did! tired of holding all this HEATTTT #RocketPower Powered Up. Havin plenty to go back to back to back!" Of course, with the advent of services like Apple Music, they treat every release the same as far as commercial drops. As such, mixtapes are still subject to the same rules as studio treatment, for the most part.

Quavo Wants A Return To The Mixtape Era

This means that artists like Quavo have to jump through a lot of hoops to share music with fans. There's publishing and distribution qualms, sample clearance regulations, revenue splits, label approval, and so much more. Sure, you can upload things to YouTube or SoundCloud, but those platforms can't compare to the prolific and built-in audience that mixtapes garnered via DatPiff about a decade ago. Maybe the trap artist is referring to something else, but that's the era that statements like these evoke.

Meanwhile, the "Patty Cake" MC is still getting mileage out of Rocket Power, having recently released the music video for "Galaxy." Maybe in the future, there will be a way for artists to more easily share mixtapes and extra material they want to gift fans. The opportunities and avenues are certainly there; all it takes is the leap. On that note, come back to HNHH for the latest news and updates on Quavo and the mixtape game.

