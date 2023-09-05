Quavo Puts Out Visuals For “Galaxy” From “Rocket Power”

“I gotta go up for Take’.” That is exactly what the head of the Migos, Quavo did back on August 18 of this year. The day reflects the release date of his sophomore solo project, Rocket Power. The 18-track LP is a tribute to his late nephew and trio member, Takeoff. He tragically passed on November 1, 2022, after he was fatally shot after a dice game went south. It put the world of hip-hop at a standstill as many, especially the Migos, mourned his untimely demise.

Fast forward to a few weeks ago, we received the rapper and singer’s new project. The album did not perform well sales-wise, with about 32,000 copies sold. However, it is most likely safe to say that Quavo cares more about the impact of the record and the music behind it, rather than the dollar amount. That shows throughout the tracklist in different packages. The opening track, “Fueled Up” is an epic way to start the album with Quavo rapping about doing this for Takeoff. Simultaneously, this all performed over some amazing production.

Watch The Music Video For “Galaxy” From Quavo

A track that takes a different approach to showing emotion is “Galaxy.” It is more of an R&B cut, where Quavo is doing more melodic singing here. This song is about showering his lady with love and wanting to splurge on her. The beat has a nice groove as well that you can dance to or just sit back and relax and feel the vibe. The music video above features him with a woman in some Latin American country while also taking in the surroundings of city life. There are plenty of gorgeous shots containing the architecture and the native people.

