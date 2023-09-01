Quavo Rushed By Fans While Stopped In Traffic

Quavo is taking a victory lap of sorts following the release of his highly-anticipated new album Rocket Power. The project saw the former Migos rapper getting raw and vulnerable on his feelings about fellow Migos member Takeoff’s murder. Fans connected with his vulnerability and praised the album quite a bit. While it achieved critical success, it was a bit of a slip in terms of commercial sales following his previous solo album and collaborative project with Takeoff. The project sold 34k in its first week and debuted at number 18 on the Billboard 200.

Now Quavo is having an interaction directly with some of his fans. Video hit the internet of the rapper stopped in traffic with some fans gathered outside the window of his car. In the hilarious clip, the fans and even other passing drivers pull out their phones to film the surprise interaction, which the rapper seems to find quite amusing. In one particularly funny moment, a fan tries to go in for a handshake with Quavo, which he doesn’t acknowledge and ends up leaving the hanging. Check out the entire funny clip below.

Quavo Leaves A Fan Hanging In Traffic

Rocket Power has features from Takeoff, Future, Young Thug, BabyDrill, and Hunxho. It’s spawned a hit song in “Turn Yo Clic Up” with Future and another budding hit in “Patty Cake” with Takeoff. Earlier this week, Quavo caused some concern with fans when he tweeted about being back on Xanax. But in an interview a few days later he clarified that he was merely quoting lyrics from his album that expressed his state of mind following Takeoff’s passing.

Quavo’s assistant and Takeoff’s mother have both sued the bowling alley where the late rapper was murdered last year. They are claiming that there was negligence in regard to both safety measures and emergency response on the night of the murder. What do you think of the video of Quavo meeting fans in traffic? Let us know in the comment section below.

