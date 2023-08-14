Quavo Teases “Rocket Power” Release With New Snippet

After it was originally scheduled to release earlier this month, Quavo’s Rocket Power is scheduled to drop this week. After posting some album covers and promotional material for the project over the past few weeks, he’s continuing to tease the forthcoming release. Earlier today that former-Migos rapper shared a snippet to Instagram giving fans a tease of what’s to come. “Rocket 🚀 Power Friday Who Wit Me???” the caption of the post reads. Fans and fellow artists flooded the comments to express their own excitement for the project.

Quavo has spent a lot of time recently paying tribute to his fellow former-Migos member Takeoff. Take was tragically murdered in November of 2022 at a nightclub in Houston. Last week Q celebrated the pairs collaborative album Only Built For Infinity Links being certified gold. The stacked tracklist featured collaborations with Mustard, NBA Youngboy, Gunna, Young Thug, Summer Walker, Birdman, and Gucci Mane. It’s lead single “Hotel Lobby” has racked up over 260k streams and stuck in the Hot 100 for multiple weeks.

Quavo Shares Snippet From New Album

Quavo tributed Takeoff in a different way a few weeks ago. He hosted a massive giveaway of school supplies in his local Atlanta. Fellow Atl native 6LACK was in attendance as they gave out tons of school supplies to families in need. Those working the event wore black and white jerseys which paid tribute to Takeoff.

The most public tribute made in honor of the late rapper came during the BET Awards earlier this year. Quavo and fellow former Migos member Offset surprised fans by reuniting on stage. The pair gave a performance that honored the memory and legacy of Takeoff which immediately made a viral smash. It was recently confirmed that some of the material Takeoff recorded during his life is being assembled into a posthumous album which is could be released later this year. What do you think of the new snippet from Quavo? Let us know in the comment section below.

