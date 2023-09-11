Quavo Says He’s Going To Enroll At Univerity Of Georgia

Quavo says that he intends to enroll at the Univerity Of Georgia, next year. Speaking with Vibe about a collaboration he worked on with Lids and ’47 honoring the University of Georgia Bulldogs, the Migos rapper remarked that he wants to study at the school.

“I was just honored and I felt like it was a blessing because growing up I always rocked the Atlanta hat,” he said of the partnership. “When I was trying to rap, that was my favorite hat and that was like a staple. Kind of like how the New York Yankee hat is to New York. We love our Atlanta Braves hat.”

Of working with Lids, Quavo continued: “The relationship just got stronger and stronger. I created another hat when they went back-to-back and won another World Series, thank God. And then now we here with the college wave and UGA won back-to-back. So I guess it’s only right to call Qua at this point [laughs]. I’m just proud of myself for being a part of the family.”

“Next year, I’m going to enroll myself into University of Georgia. I’m going to be a student on campus,” he also revealed. "I want to see everybody at the University of Georgia have this hat. These hats are rare. This hat is a one-of-a-kind, and it’s done by me.” Quavo didn't note what he intends to study at the school. He added: "I’m from Athens, you know what I’m saying? I love UGA to the fullest. I just want everybody to rep this hat and put it on their head, because we ain’t capping about our rap. We coming hard this year and we going three-peat.”

