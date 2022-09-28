The culture loves a fuzzy feel-good moment when artists connect with their communities and Kalan.FrFr recently pulled together a few friends for TwoFr Day. For the fourth year, the Los Angeles rapper hosted the giveback initiative sponsored by Roc Nation, First Class Entertainment, Puma, and Amazon’s Music Rotation. Kalan partnered with the Compton Unified School District Board of Trustees for the event and donated $20,000 to the district’s special needs program.

It wasn’t all networking and handshakes; Kalan and his team truly wanted to shine a light on the needs of students. The neighborhood came together at Dominguez High School in Compton for the massive giveaway and a concert takeover. “Two Fr means the world to me,” he told us.

He continued: “It’s an event where I can get close to my fans and they can see me in a more comfortable level where we’re having fun together. Just being able to give back and help the school district that I came from and to be able to put something back into my community means everything to me.”

TwoFr Day advocates for kids and adults with disabilities, and it is an event that the community looks forward to. It began as a toy drive at its inception and has evolved into something that has helped change the lives of California families.

Kalan was able to provide free food, shoes, apparel, toys, school supplies, and much more with special giveaways, thanks to donations from Puma, Ethika, Undefeated, Snoop Dogg and Hip Hop Harry, Homme Femme, Bachi Bus, and The Goldwing Group.

The rapper has shared several highlights from this community get-together, so check out more from TwoFr Day below.

Photo Credit: Gioshotit

