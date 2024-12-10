Mozzy, Kalan.FrFr And Rob49 Turn Up The Heat With "BBL" Single

It's not the acronym you think it is.

Mozzy and Kalan.FrFr are both wildly productive artists. They've dropped dozens of mixtapes and albums, as both solo artists and collaborators. They always have something in the works. It was only a matter of time before Mozzy and Kalan.FrFr team up on a full length album, and LUCKY HER is right around the corner. The collab album is due out December 20. We've yet to get a proper tracklist, but buzz single "BBL" gives us plenty of reasons to be excited for the whole thing.

"BBL" may seem like a riff on the recent trend of BBL surgeries, or the "BBL Drizzy" memes that sprung up during the peak of the Drake vs. Kendrick battle. Mozzy and Kalan.FrFr are using the acronym for an altogether different meaning, though. The duo are rapping about what "bad b*tches like," and how they have no problem getting it for them. The instrumental is moody and nocturnal, evoking the Bay sound with a hint of the "sexy trap" that people have Cash Cobain have popularized. Rob49 comes in with a memorable guest verse. At the end of the day, though, it's Mozzy and Kalan.FrFr's show. We can't wait for the album.

