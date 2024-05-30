Mozzy Teaches Bobbi Althoff How To Make His Favorite Prison Dish

BYJamil David
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 16: Rapper Mozzy performs onstage during 2022 Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash at Center Parc Credit Union Stadium at Georgia State University on July 16, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Mozzy teaches Bobbi some survival skills.

Bobbi Althoff has learned how to prepare one of Mozzy's favorite jailhouse meals, so if she ever finds herself behind bars, she will be ready. In a recent episode of the popular internet podcast The Really Good Podcast, which aired on Tuesday, May 28, the rapper from Sacramento, California, instructed her on how to make what he calls a “butt naked.” Mozzy explained about his lukewarm ziplock-bag-and-ramen preparation, saying, “Butt naked is when you in the cell and ain’t too many people. You gonna just bust this down to the necklace.” 

Given her humorous manner, Bobbi Althoff's interviews tend to be a little awkward in public. Recently, however, she has sparked a lot more controversy with her viral "I'm not a musician" moment with Sukihana. Her video collab with Mozzy is back to the awkward fish-out-of-water interview style fans have enjoyed. When Saweetie and Bobbi Althoff practiced some odd dancing steps in front of a pool last month, they hinted at an interview. Overall, Bobbi and Mozzy shared a hilarious moment in the kitchen together. 

Read More: Bobbi Althoff Pays Funny Marco $20K For Launching Her Career

Mozzy Shows Bobbi Althoff How To Make A "Butt Naked"

Mozzy hilariously shows Bobbi Althoff how to make a “butt naked.” He shows her how to prepare the prison dish, and the two bond over breaking up the noodles. Bobbi does her im really not in my element around this rapper routine, and the clash of the two worlds makes the comedy. Overall, the clip is too funny as Mozzy and Bobbi Althoff share stories while making the prison dish. 

Mozzy has established an unparalleled reputation. The rapper has been riding high lately, carrying his hometown on his back. Mozzy talked candidly earlier this year about his battles with substance misuse, attributing his recovery to his children. In an interview with Home Grown Radio, the 36-year-old talked about the intensity of his previous vices, how he overcame self-destructive impulses brought on by excessive alcohol use, and other topics. “I’m just saying, though, addiction is real,” he said. “I done had my struggles with it, where I put it down, picked it up, put it down, picked it up, put it down, picked it up, and anybody whose had an addiction to something of that magnitude, completely understand [what I’m saying].”

Read More: Bobbi Althoff & Saweetie Seemingly Tease An Interview Together

[via]

Jamil David
Jamil David is a Sports and pop culture writer based in Houston Tx. Jamil is a Sports Writer For HNHH, covering everything from the NBA to the NFL and everything in between.
