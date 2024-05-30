Mozzy Teaches Bobbi Althoff How To Make His Favorite Prison Dish

Mozzy teaches Bobbi some survival skills.

Bobbi Althoff has learned how to prepare one of Mozzy's favorite jailhouse meals, so if she ever finds herself behind bars, she will be ready. In a recent episode of the popular internet podcast The Really Good Podcast, which aired on Tuesday, May 28, the rapper from Sacramento, California, instructed her on how to make what he calls a “butt naked.” Mozzy explained about his lukewarm ziplock-bag-and-ramen preparation, saying, “Butt naked is when you in the cell and ain’t too many people. You gonna just bust this down to the necklace.”

Given her humorous manner, Bobbi Althoff's interviews tend to be a little awkward in public. Recently, however, she has sparked a lot more controversy with her viral "I'm not a musician" moment with Sukihana. Her video collab with Mozzy is back to the awkward fish-out-of-water interview style fans have enjoyed. When Saweetie and Bobbi Althoff practiced some odd dancing steps in front of a pool last month, they hinted at an interview. Overall, Bobbi and Mozzy shared a hilarious moment in the kitchen together.

Mozzy Shows Bobbi Althoff How To Make A "Butt Naked"

Mozzy hilariously shows Bobbi Althoff how to make a “butt naked.” He shows her how to prepare the prison dish, and the two bond over breaking up the noodles. Bobbi does her im really not in my element around this rapper routine, and the clash of the two worlds makes the comedy. Overall, the clip is too funny as Mozzy and Bobbi Althoff share stories while making the prison dish.