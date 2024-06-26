Remble Shines With Nonchalant Flows On The Mozzy And Stoneda5th-Assisted "Colors"

Remble is fresh off his appearance at "The Pop Out."

Don't even think about it, bro, just keep goin' Let 'em find out who it was, they gon' be on you You don't got your phone with you and the whip stolen If the boys hear about this one, you know who told 'em (Damn)

Let us know what you think of this new track from Remble, in the comments section down below. Did you get a chance to see his performance at "The Pop Out?" Were you impressed given it was only his first time ever performing in front of an audience? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Subsequently, Remble is making good use of the spotlight. On Wednesday, he dropped off a new song called "Colors." Overall, this track features Mozzy and Stoneda5th. It's a song that features Remble's signature flow, all while the guest verses help make the song a cohesive group effort. If you're a fan of the West Coast sound, you will need to give this a listen.

Remble is an artist who made waves thanks to his track "Touchable" which was released a few years ago. The California artist is known for his unique flow which brings a sort of nonchalant vibe to each track. Moreover, some fans have described his style as that of someone reading a bedtime story. Overall, Remble is winning right now, as he just performed at "The Pop Out." In fact, he was the first artist to come out, and it just so happened to be his first-ever performance.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.