Remble Shines With Nonchalant Flows On The Mozzy And Stoneda5th-Assisted "Colors"

Remble is an artist who made waves thanks to his track "Touchable" which was released a few years ago. The California artist is known for his unique flow which brings a sort of nonchalant vibe to each track. Moreover, some fans have described his style as that of someone reading a bedtime story. Overall, Remble is winning right now, as he just performed at "The Pop Out." In fact, he was the first artist to come out, and it just so happened to be his first-ever performance.
Subsequently, Remble is making good use of the spotlight. On Wednesday, he dropped off a new song called "Colors." Overall, this track features Mozzy and Stoneda5th. It's a song that features Remble's signature flow, all while the guest verses help make the song a cohesive group effort. If you're a fan of the West Coast sound, you will need to give this a listen.
Let us know what you think of this new track from Remble, in the comments section down below. Did you get a chance to see his performance at "The Pop Out?" Were you impressed given it was only his first time ever performing in front of an audience? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.
Remble x Mozzy x Stoneda5th
Quotable Lyrics:
Don't even think about it, bro, just keep goin'
Let 'em find out who it was, they gon' be on you
You don't got your phone with you and the whip stolen
If the boys hear about this one, you know who told 'em (Damn)