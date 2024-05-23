Ralfy The Plug Presses The Red Button On New Remble Diss Track "Jada Pinkett"

Ralfy The Plug and Remble seem to be at odds right now. For those who may not know, Ralfy The Plug is the brother of Drakeo The Ruler. Overall, the two have had numerous collaborations in the past. Furthermore, with Drakeo's passing, Ralfy has been quick to call out any disrespect against his brother. As for Remble, he has also collaborated with Drakeo, and it seems like he never really had many good things to say about Ralfy.

Earlier this week, Remble dropped off a "Not Like Us" freestyle that was over four minutes long. This was a comeback track for Remble who hadn't dropped in quite some time. Immediately, it became clear that this song was addressing a few people, with both Ralfy and Drakeo mentioned by name. Not long after this song came out, Ralfy The Plug came through with a response of his own. You can listen to the track below, which is called "Jada Pinkett."

Ralfy The Plug Claps Back

With this new track, Ralfy The Plug samples The Undertaker's infamous bell sound. Furthermore, he disses Remble the whole way through, while also invoicing the artist's label. Of course, this is meant to be a taunt for Remble using Ralfy's name to get clicks. As it stands, fans are divided on who is winning this beef. If one thing is for certain, however, it is that this is the year of rap beef. Everyone is battling, and there is no end in sight.

Remble's Track

