colors
- MusicGunna Returns To COLORS With Live Performance Of "private island"Gunna flexed his vocal chops during his latest live performance.By Alexander Cole
- MusicJoey Bada$$ Talks New Song & Upcoming Album During Ebro InterviewDuring an interview with Ebro, Joey Bada$$ discussed his new song "Head High" and announces that a new album is on the way. By Brianna Lawson
- MusicNBA YoungBoy Calls Out His Label For "Blackballing" HimNBA YoungBoy called out Atlantic for "blackballing" him.By Cole Blake
- NumbersYoungBoy Never Broke Again "Colors" First-Week Sales ProjectionsNBA YoungBoy is headed for a strong debut on the charts with his new mixtape, "Colors."By Alex Zidel
- NewsYoungBoy Never Broke Again Details A Life Of Crime On "Bring It On"YoungBoy Never Broke Again's new album features some of his best tracks yet.By Cole Blake
- MusicYoungBoy Never Broke Again Reveals "Colors" TracklistNBA YoungBoy's new mixtape "Colors" features Quando Rondo as the sole guest.By Alex Zidel
- MusicYoungBoy Never Broke Again Announces "Colors" Mixtape Release DateYoungBoy Never Broke Again is releasing his new mixtape "Colors" this Friday.By Alex Zidel
- NewsFlo Milli Debuts New Single "Ice Baby" With A Colors PerformanceFlo Milli returns with a live performance of her new single "Ice Baby."By Alex Zidel
- NewsLauren Jauregui Drops Emotional New Single, “Colors” From Her Debut Solo ProjectThe singer’s debut solo project is called “PRELUDE” and has yet to receive a release date.By Hayley Hynes
- GamingSony Unveils Black & Red PS5 ControllersSony unveils two new PS5 controller color options, Midnight Black and Cosmic Red, set for release in June. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsWale Joins TeaMarrr On "Colors"TeaMarrr has a banger on her hands. By Karlton Jahmal
- WrestlingJohn Cena Shows Love For Sho Madjozi After Her "John Cena" Song Goes ViralThe South African rapper hit the #1 trending spot with her COLORS rendition of "John Cena."By Devin Ch
- SongsCOLORS Alum James Vickery Shares "Something Good" SingleJames Vickery delivers his newest track.By Milca P.
- MusicSkepta Performs "No Sleep" In Thermal Vision For "COLORS"Skepta goes into thermal imaging for his "No Sleep" performance.By Aron A.
- Songstobi lou Adds To His Arsenal With "Orange"tobi lou should be on your radar, like, yesterday.By Milca P.
- EntertainmentReginae Carter Matches New Pink Hair To Her ShoesLil Wayne's daughter definitely knows how to color coordinate.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyApple's Next iPhone Series Rumored To Launch With New ColorsThe next generation of iPhone may get colorful.By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicJason Derulo Pulls Out Of Fifa Opening Ceremony Due To Flight DelayDerulo had to back out at the last minute. By David Saric
- NewsFreddie Gibbs, Mozzy & G Perico Connect On New Record "Colors"Listen to League Of Starz's new single "Colors" featuring Freddie Gibbs, Mozzy & G Perico.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsJason Derulo Celebrates FIFA World Cup on "Colors"Jason Derulo hops on the official anthem for the 2018 World Cup.By Milca P.
- NewsTee Grizzley Releases New Single "Colors"Listen to Tee Grizzley's new single "Colors" off his upcoming album "Activated."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsColorsListen to Chief Keef's latest offering "Colors".By Kevin Goddard