Wallie The Sensei Asks "Come Slide Wit Me" & Kalan.FrFr On "New" Single: Stream

This Los Angeles link-up has actually been around for a couple of years on SoundCloud, so it's great that we finally have an official video.

Two Los Angeles MCs are holding it down on this bouncy and romantic single and brand-new video from Wallie The Sensei and Kalan.FrFr, "Come Slide Wit Me." As you might expect, this is a West Coast-infused and summery cut about one's ability to care for a partner, lust for them, provide, and just overall flex together throughout their lavish lives. The vocal melodies and flows are relatively simple, but there are some engaging speed-ups and extra production embellishments like strings, samples, and synth pads to flesh things out. Also, both vocalists share plenty of sung chemistry and are able to come across quite charismatically on the mic. They've both been pretty busy this year, with Wallie landing on G Perico's G Slim's Revenge back in April.

On the other hand, Kalan.FrFr just dropped his new project MAKE THE WEST GREAT AGAIN backed by hot tracks like "EVERYBODY." If you're a fan of that California swing, it's a must-listen. It's also pretty heartening to hear these two artists have some fun on a track together, as they haven't had many link-ups together in the past. They both appeared on Rucci's El Perro 2 a couple of years ago, so hopefully there are more chances. We should also mention that this song came out on SoundCloud three years ago, and we're glad it's finally widely accesible. Check "Come Slide Wit Me" out on your preferred streaming service and watch the music video below. Let us know what you thought of it in the comments section down there, where you'll also find some notable lines. As always, stick around on HNHH for more rap drops around the clock.

Read More: Kalan.FrFr Interview: On New Album, Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us," & West Coast Mount Rushmore

Wallie The Sensei & Kalan.FrFr's "Come Slide Wit Me": Watch The Music Video

Quotable Lyrics
Bust down your neck, but not the nasty kind,
Your Cuban Link all flowers set just like a dandelion,
You fell in love with me and my set like it was Valentine's,
Said if you bust yours, you know I'm blasting mine

Read More: Wallie The Sensei Is "HERE 2 STAY" With His New Mixtape

